State Bank Of Pakistan Offices To Remain Open On Friday From 9 Am To 3 Pm

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM

State Bank of Pakistan offices to remain open on Friday from 9 am to 3 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):The offices of State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday to facilitate its employees commemorate Defense Day of Pakistan, observed solidarity with Kashmiris and visit martyrs families and monuments.

Government of Pakistan has decided to commemorate September 6, as "Defence Day" as well as "Kashmir solidarity Day", said a SBP press release.

