State Bank Of Pakistan Offices To Remain Open On Friday From 9 Am To 3 Pm
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM
The offices of State Bank of Pakistan(SBP) will be open from 9 am to 3 pm on Friday to facilitate its employees commemorate Defense Day of Pakistan, observed solidarity with Kashmiris and visit martyrs families and monuments
Government of Pakistan has decided to commemorate September 6, as "Defence Day" as well as "Kashmir solidarity Day", said a SBP press release.