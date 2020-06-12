State Bank of Pakistan reduces policy rate by 100 bps to 8% in light of improves inflation outlook in May 2020

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reduced the policy rate by 100 bps to 8 percent in light of improved inflation outlook in May 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reduced the policy rate by 100 bps to 8 percent in light of improved inflation outlook in May 2020.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, a cumulative cut in policy rate by 525 bps in two months is expected to provide cushion to growth and employment, and support for recovery as pandemic subsides.

The SBP adopted tight policy stance throughout FY 2019 in order to contain the demand pressures and anchor inflation expectations.

The policy rate was increased by cumulative 575 bps in six decisions taken during the year.

At the start of current fiscal year, SBP raised the policy rate by 100 bps to 13.25 percent in July FY 2020, keeping in view the high inflationary pressures from exchange rate depreciation and the expected increase in short-term inflation due to adjustments in utility prices and other measures announced in Budget FY 2020.

The policy rate remained unchanged at 13.25 percent in subsequent monetary policy meetings held in September, November and January.

With the outbreak of COVID global and domestic economic landscape, has changed its policy stance in March 2020 when Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held on 17th March 2020 decided to reduce policy rate from 13.25 to 12.50.

The decision primarily based on the expectations of lower inflation in near future in the backdrop of deceleration in domestic food prices, sharp fall in global oil prices and improvements in the current account.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in economic activity and increased uncertainty about the future. So, in order to mitigate likely impact of Coronavirus on economy, MPC cut policy rate by 150 bps to 11 percent during the same month. The worsening outlook for global and domestic scenario convinced MPC to cut the policy rate in April 2020 by a further 200 bps to 9 percent.