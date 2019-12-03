UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Rejects Rumors About Discontinuation Of Rs5,000 Banknote

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 12:12 AM

State Bank of Pakistan rejects rumors about discontinuation of Rs5,000 banknote

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically Monday rejected the rumours of discontinuation of Rs5,000 banknote and requests the general public to pay no heed to such disinformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) categorically Monday rejected the rumours of discontinuation of Rs5,000 banknote and requests the general public to pay no heed to such disinformation.

In case of demonetization/discontinuation of any banknote, the SBP will announce the same well in advance and provide ample time to public to change the currency under demonetization/discontinuation process, a press release said.

Since all information is updated on the SBP's website and its social media platforms the general public may also check announcements from www.sbp.org.pk, Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/StateBankPakistan and Twitter account before forwarding the same to their contacts.

