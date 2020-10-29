UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Releases Annual Performance Review For FY 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:42 PM

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday released its annual performance review for the fiscal year 2019-20; after approval of its Board of Directors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday released its annual performance review for the fiscal year 2019-20; after approval of its Board of Directors.

The SBP Board approved the annual performance review on the working of the Central Bank and its subsidiaries and the financial statements for the year ending June 30, 2020, said SBP release.

The review, including financial statements of the bank and the auditor's report thereon, has been released to the public and transmitted to the Federal Government pursuant to Section 40(2) of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

All the above reports can be accessed at SBP website at: https://www.sbp.org.pk/reports/annual/arFY20/Vol-1/Consolidated-Report.pdf

