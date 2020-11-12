State Bank of Pakistan reserves increase by $558 mln to US $12,740.5 mln

The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $558 million to US $12,740.5 million during the week ending on November 06, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $558 million to US $12,740.5 million during the week ending on November 06, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $19,906.9 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US $ 12,740.5 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood atUS$ 7,166.4 million.

The increase in reserves mainly attributed to receipt of US$ 500 million as GOP loan proceeds.