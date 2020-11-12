UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Increase By $558 Mln To US $12,740.5 Mln

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:47 PM

State Bank of Pakistan reserves increase by $558 mln to US $12,740.5 mln

The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $558 million to US $12,740.5 million during the week ending on November 06, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $558 million to US $12,740.5 million during the week ending on November 06, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $19,906.9 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US $ 12,740.5 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood atUS$ 7,166.4 million.

The increase in reserves mainly attributed to receipt of US$ 500 million as GOP loan proceeds.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan November 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by terr ..

4 minutes ago

Police nab a gutka seller

5 minutes ago

European Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Secon ..

5 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Adviser Corey Lewandowski Tests Pos ..

5 minutes ago

Biden in Phone Call With Pope Discusses Climate Ch ..

5 minutes ago

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict esc ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.