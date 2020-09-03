UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Rise To $12.712 Bn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:59 PM

State Bank of Pakistan reserves rise to $12.712 bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 71.9 million to US$ 12.712 billion during the week ending on August 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ):The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$ 71.9 million to US$ 12.712 billion during the week ending on August 28.

According to data issued by the Central Bank on Thursday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 19.84 billion on August 28, 2020.

The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.130 billion by the corresponding date.

