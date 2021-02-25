UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Rise To $12.9 Bln

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:41 PM

The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million to 12.908 billion on weekly basis, the central bank announced on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million to 12.908 billion on weekly basis, the central bank announced on Thursday.

On February 19, overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country stood at $20.041 billion.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the SBP stood at $12.908 billion and by commercial banks at $7.132 billion.

