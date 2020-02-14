State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Up By $ 157 Mln
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:39 AM
The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US$ 157 million to US$ 12,430.8 million during the week ending on February 07, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$18,735.4 million.
According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 12,430.8 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 6,304.6 million.