State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 157 mln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US$ 157 million to US$ 12,430.8 million during the week ending on February 07, 2020, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$18,735.4 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 12,430.8 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 6,304.6 million.