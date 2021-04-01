UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Up By $378mln To $13.673bln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $378 million to US $13,673.0 million during the week ending on March 26, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $20,836.4 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US $ 13,673.0 million whereas the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood atUS$ 7,163.4 million.

During the week ending March 26, SBP received US$ 498.7 million from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

