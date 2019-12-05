State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $ 431 million to US$ 9,112.9 million during the week ending on November 29, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,993.2 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,112.9 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 6,880.3 million.

During current fiscal year SBP reserves have increased by US$ 1.8 billion.

The FX swaps / forward liabilities have reduced by US$ 1.95 billion between June-Oct 2019, increase in the liquid SBP reserves and the reduction of the swaps / forward liabilities reflects the build-up of FX buffers.