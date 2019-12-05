UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Reserves Up By $ 431 Mln

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

State Bank of Pakistan reserves up by $ 431 mln

The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $ 431 million to US$ 9,112.9 million during the week ending on November 29, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):The Foreign exchange reserve held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased by US $ 431 million to US$ 9,112.9 million during the week ending on November 29, 2019, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$15,993.2 million.

According the break-up figures, the foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at US$ 9,112.9 million where as the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 6,880.3 million.

During current fiscal year SBP reserves have increased by US$ 1.8 billion.

The FX swaps / forward liabilities have reduced by US$ 1.95 billion between June-Oct 2019, increase in the liquid SBP reserves and the reduction of the swaps / forward liabilities reflects the build-up of FX buffers.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan November 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Time ripe for transition from statements to action ..

7 minutes ago

6th convocation of NUST School of Social Sciences ..

9 minutes ago

National immunization drive from December 16

2 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

2 minutes ago

Bosnian Health Official Says Croatia Expelling Mig ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Watchdog Warns Six Walrus Calves From 'Wha ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.