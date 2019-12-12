UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Allows Import Advance Payment Facility For Manufacturers Against LCs

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:07 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allows import advance payment facility for manufacturers against LCs

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday allowed banks to make advance payment up to 50 per cent of the value of imports against letter of credit for manufacturing concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Thursday allowed banks to make advance payment up to 50 per cent of the value of imports against letter of credit for manufacturing concerns.

Using this facility, manufacturing concerns will be able to import plant, machinery, spare parts and raw material etc. by making payment in advance, said a press release issued here.

Earlier in July 2018, in light of the pressure in the foreign exchange market and deteriorating balance of payments situation, SBP withdrew the advance payment facility allowed to importers. Subsequently, some of the restrictions were relaxed to facilitate imports in critical areas related to medicines, education and defence while most of the restrictions remained in place.

After the implementation of a market-based exchange rate system in May 2019, pressures in the foreign exchange market have eased and the balance of payments has witnessed significant improvement as reflected in the improving current account balance, rising net foreign exchange reserves, and other indicators.

This improvement in the foreign exchange market after the implementation of the exchange rate reforms has allowed to SBP to begin relaxing the restrictions that had been imposed earlier.

In November 2019, SBP allowed advance payment up to US $10,000 per invoice for import of raw materials and spare parts to manufacturing concerns for their own use only.

At that time SBP also eased restrictions on acquisition of services from abroad, such as consultancies. The measure taken today will support the manufacturing sector by easing restrictions on import of plant, machinery, spare parts and raw material and related items. Today's measure is in continuation of SBP's efforts to reverse the earlier restrictions and facilitate and support ease of doing business in light of the improved foreign exchange and economic outlook.

The circular issued to banks with regards to the latest instructions is available at: http://www.sbp.org.pk//epd/2019/FECL18.htm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Education May July November 2018 2019 Market From

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

3 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

14 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

39 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

39 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.