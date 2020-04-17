State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announces policy for loan payments, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a citizen's petition seeking to stop a local bank from harassing him to pay loan installments in wake of coronavirus outbreak till April 24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday adjourned hearing on a citizen's petition seeking to stop a local bank from harassing him to pay loan installments in wake of coronavirus outbreak till April 24.

Deputy Attorney General informed the court one year more time had been given in a bid to relax the people for payment of their loans. He said that State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had announced the policy for loan payments and it was available on website. He said that the good policies of the government to ease the public should be appreciated.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the businesses were closed these days due to pandemic COVID-19 risk in the country. How the citizen could pay the installments in these circumstances, he asked. The chief justice remarked that everyone should be informed regarding the relaxation announced by the government.

The court adjourned the case till next date. Earlier, the court had stopped a local bank from harassing the citizen to pay loan installment.