State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data shows 0.17 pc growth in textile exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ):The Textile group exports from the country grew by 0.17 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The textile group exports from the country during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at US $13553.153 million against the export of US $ 13376.780 million during July-June (2017-18), showing growth of 0.17 percent, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan.

The commodities that contributed in growth, included Knitwear, export of which grew from US $ 2477.117 million last year to US $ 2566.252 million during the period under review, showing growth of 8.61 percent.

The exports of yarn other than cotton yarn increased by 7.58 percent, from US $ 29.769 million to US $ 32.0285 million whereas the exports of ready made garments increased by 3.59 percent, from US $ 2477.117 million to $2566.252 million.

252 million.

The exports of all other textile materials witnessed growth of 6.28 percent, from US $ 560.693 million to US $ 595.951 million.

On the other hand, the commodities that contributed in negative growth included cotton yarn, export of which declined from US $ 1200.041million during the period under review to US $ 1248.940 million during the period of last year, showing negative growth of 3.91 percent.

The exports cotton cloth decreased by 0.21 percent from US $ 2171.299 million this year to US $ 2175.950 million last year while the exports of towels decreased by 5.07 percent, from US $ 712.056 million this year to US $ 750.090 million, the data revealed.

The exports of bed wear decreased by 0.11 percent from US $ 2343.209 million this year to US$ 2345.985 million last year while the exports of Madeup articles decreased by 4.45 percent, from US $ 700.690 million this year to US $ 733.350 million, the data revealed.