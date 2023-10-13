Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Delegation Meets ADC General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:51 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) delegation meets ADC General

SILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A delegation of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), led by Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Fouzia Aslam, met Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi in his office.

Local officials of the State Bank of Pakistan were also present.

The SBP chief manager said there was a wrong impression among the public that Rs. 75 currency note had not been issued for transactions. She said that private and public banks and associations had been instructed about the use and acceptability of Rs. 75 currency notes in the market.

The SBP chief manager said that the bank was providing easy loans under refinancing scheme, export finance scheme for youth, long-term financing facilities, modernisation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), guarantee scheme for women entrepreneurs, working capital financing for small/low-medium enterprises, special individuals, agriculture and long-term financing facilities and low-cost housing for special segment at only 6 per cent markup. The purpose is to promote economic activities and provide opportunity to talented young entrepreneurs to expand the scope of the businesses.

