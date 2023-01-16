UrduPoint.com

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Facilitates Entities, Freelancers To Enhance Export Of Software, IT Services

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 08:09 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) facilitates entities, freelancers to enhance export of Software, IT services

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to facilitate exporters of software, IT & IT Enabled Services, has amended its foreign exchange regulations, advising the banks to mandatorily allow, till March 31, 2023, retention of 35% of their export proceeds in special foreign currency accounts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to facilitate exporters of software, IT & IT Enabled Services, has amended its foreign exchange regulations, advising the banks to mandatorily allow, till March 31, 2023, retention of 35% of their export proceeds in special foreign currency accounts.

However, such exporters need to be registered either with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) or with Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), an SBP statement said here on Monday.

These instructions will be reviewed in light of the incremental export performance by the IT sector and the realization of export proceeds thereof during this period. Exporters would be allowed to use their retained funds for legitimate business payments or expenses abroad, as per the revised list of purposes issued by SBP.

SBP has advised banks to provide digital channels for the opening and operation of these accounts. Banks can now provide facilitation of outward remittances from the retained proceeds through the issuance of corporate debit cards after conducting necessary due diligence.

Furthermore, SBP has advised banks to institute a mechanism for the facilitation and speedy resolution of customers' complaints. Banks are required to nominate focal persons at the Head Office level and designate an appropriate officer at each branch dealing in the foreign exchange business. Exporters can also approach SBP at facilitation.itexporters@sbp.org.pk to share their suggestions and concerns.

The amendments will incentivize new entrants in this field to focus on exports and enable existing exporters to boost their business that in turn will create employment opportunities and increase foreign exchange earnings of the country. The instructions issued to banks announcing the above policy measures can be accessed at the following links: https://www.sbp.org.pk/epd/2023/FECL3.htm, it added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Exchange Exports Business State Bank Of Pakistan March From Share Employment

Recent Stories

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection devel ..

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection developed

2 minutes ago
 Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: ..

Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: Rahat Kaunain

2 minutes ago
 Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at for ..

Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

2 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest warrants of Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 First Russian university to obtain the right to as ..

First Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventio ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.