State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Forex Reserves Fall By $59 Mln To $12.27 Billion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:50 PM
Total foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $59 million to $12.27 billion during the week ending on May 08, 2020
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 18.744 billion on the corresponding date.
According to figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, net reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.473 billion.