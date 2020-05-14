State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall by $59 mln to $12.27 billion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Total foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $59 million to $12.27 billion during the week ending on May 08, 2020

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 18.744 billion on the corresponding date.

According to figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, net reserves held by commercial banks stood at $6.473 billion.