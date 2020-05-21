UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Forex Reserves Fall By US $ 141 Mln To US $ 12.129 Billion

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:28 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) forex reserves fall by US $ 141 mln to US $ 12.129 billion

Total foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by US $ 141 million to US $ 12.129 billion during the week ending on May 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ):Total foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by US $ 141 million to US $ 12.129 billion during the week ending on May 15.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US $ 18.618 billion on the corresponding date.

According to figures issued by the SBP on Thursday, net reserves held by commercial banks stood at US $ 6.489 billion.

