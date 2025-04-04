Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Over Rs 2.94 Trillion In The Market

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 07:34 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs 2,943.4 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Friday, injected Rs 2,943.4 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO).

The SBP conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7-day tenor on April 04, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 2,386.9 billion against 22 bids while another Rs 556.5 billion were injected through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

The central bank received 22 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 2,386.

9 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.07 to 12.15 percent. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through all the 22 quotes for the 7-day tenor at 12.07% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day tenor. The central bank received 10 bids offering an amount of Rs 556.5 billion at the rate of return ranging between 12.09 to 12.15 %. The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 10 quotes at the 12.09% rate of return.

