State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects over Rs 13 trillion in the market

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), injected Rs 13,131.3 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), injected Rs 13,131.3 billion in the market through Reverse Repo Purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operations (OMO) on Friday.

The central bank conducted the Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) for 7 and 14 day tenors on May 09, 2025 and accepted an amount of Rs 12,800.8 billion against 37 quotes while another Rs 330.5 billion were inserted through Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based OMO.

For the Reverse Repo Purchase, the central bank received 30 quotes for the 14-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 12,684.05 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.03% to 11.15%. SBP accepted Rs 12,410.1 billion against 30 bids at 11.03% rate of return. The total amount offered at 11.03% was Rs 3,097.8 billion, out of which SBP accepted Rs 2,823.

85 billion on a pro-rata basis.

Moreover, the SBP also received 7 bids for a 7-day tenor cumulatively offering Rs 390.7 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.10 to 11.12%. The SBP accepted all the 7 quotes with the entire amount at 11.10% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for 7 and 14 day tenors and injected Rs 330.5 billion. The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor offering an amount of Rs 218 billion at the rate of return ranging between 11.09 to 11.12%. The SBP accepted the entire amount at a 11.09% rate of return.

The SBP also received 3 bids for 14-day tenor offering Rs 112.5 billion at rate of return ranging between 11.10 to 11.14%.

The central bank accepted the entire amount at 11.10% rate of return.