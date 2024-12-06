Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Over Rs9.6 Trillion In The Market

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 08:06 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, injected Rs9640.7 billion in the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation (OMO)

The SBP conducted Open Market Operation, Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on December 06, 2024 for 7-day and 28-day tenors and, as per results issued, accepted an amount of Rs9086.7 billion offered through 32 bids.

The central bank received 32 bids for 7-day tenor cumulatively offering an amount of Rs9086.7 billion at the rate of return ranging from 15.04 to 15.

11 percent while no bid was received for the 28-day tenor.

The central bank accepted the entire amount offered through 32 bids for 7-day tenor at the 15.04% rate of return.

Meanwhile, SBP also conducted Shariah Compliant Mudarabah based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors. The central bank received 4 bids for 7-day tenor quoting an amount of Rs554 billion at the rate of return ranging between 15.10 to 15.12 % while no bid was received for 28-day tenor.

The SBP accepted the entire amount offered through 4 quotes for 7-day tenor at 15.10% rate of return.

