State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs 1,020.5 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:14 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 1,020.5 bn

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 1,020.5 billion into Money Market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 1,020.5 billion into Money Market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Eighteen bids were offered and all were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.29 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.

