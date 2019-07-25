State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 143.850bln into market

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 143.850billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 143.850billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.37 percent per annum, said an SBP press release issued here.