State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Injects Rs 143.850bln Into Market
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:54 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 143.850billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.
The rate of return accepted is 13.37 percent per annum, said an SBP press release issued here.