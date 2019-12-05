State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 308.8 bn into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 308.8 billion into money market for eight days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Six bids of Rs 334.8 billion were offered, of which 4 of Rs 308.8 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 13.31 percent per annum, said SBP release.