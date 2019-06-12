State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 50 bln into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday injected Rs 50 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase during its open market operation.

Four quotes of Rs 116.5 billion were offered, of which one quote of Rs 50 billion was accepted. The rate of return accepted is 12.36 percent per annum, an SBP press release said.