State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 50 bln into market

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday injected Rs 50 billion into money market for one day as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.34 percent per annum, said a SBPstatement.