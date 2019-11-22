State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 649.9 bn into market

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 649.9 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

The rate of return accepted is 13.29 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.