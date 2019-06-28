State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 702.650 billion into market

(@FahadShabbir)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs702.650 billion into money market for seven days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation

The rate of return accepted is 12.38 percent per annum, said a SBP press release.