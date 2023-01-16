UrduPoint.com

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Issues NOCs For Establishing Digital Banks

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2023 | 08:44 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues NOCs for establishing Digital Banks

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five applicants for establishing digital banks Easy Paisa DB (Telenor Pakistan B.V & Ali Pay Holding Ltd.); Hugo Bank (Getz Bros & Co)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five applicants for establishing digital banks Easy Paisa DB (Telenor Pakistan B.V & Ali Pay Holding Ltd.); Hugo Bank (Getz Bros & Co).

Atlas Consolidated Pvt. Ltd. and M & P Pakistan Pvt. Ltd.); KT Bank (Kuda Technologies Ltd., Fatima Fertilizer Ltd., and City School Pvt. Ltd.); Mashreq Bank (Mashriq Bank UAE); Raqami (Kuwait Investment Authority through � PKIC and Enertech Holding Co.).

In January 2022, SBP introduced a Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Digital Banks in line with international best practices and decided to issue up to five (05) digital banks' licenses, SBP statement said here on Monday.

The Framework was the first step toward introducing full-fledged digital banks in Pakistan. Digital banks are expected to provide all the banking services through digital means without any need for their customers to visit the bank branches physically.

In response to SBP's Licensing and Regulatory Framework for digital banks, SBP received twenty (20) applications from a diverse range of interested players such as commercial banks, microfinance banks, electronic money institutions, and Fintech firms by March 31, 2022. Further, several foreign players including venture capital firms already operating in the digital banking space also expressed their interest to venture into the Pakistani market directly or in collaboration with local partners.

The five (05) applicants were selected after a thorough and rigorous assessment process as per the requirements of the Framework. The applicants were assessed on various parameters that included fitness and propriety, experience and financial strength; business plan; implementation plan; funding and capital plan; IT and cyber-security strategy and outsourcing arrangements, etc. Further, all the applicants were given the opportunity to present their business cases to SBP.

Going forward, each of these five (05) applicants will incorporate a public limited company with Secure rights and the Exchange Commission of Pakistan. Afterward, they will approach SBP for In-Principle Approval for demonstrating operational readiness and for the commencement of operations under the pilot phase. Subsequently, they will commercially launch their operations after obtaining SBP's approval.

SBP expects that after the commencement of their operations, these digital banks will promote financial inclusion by providing affordable/cost-effective digital financial services including credit access to unserved and underserved segments of society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business State Bank Of Pakistan UAE Kuwait Company Visit Bank Telenor Money January March Market All From Best P

Recent Stories

TotalEnergies to Invest $1Bln in Brazilian Oil Fie ..

TotalEnergies to Invest $1Bln in Brazilian Oil Field

8 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends membership of 271 parliamenta ..

8 minutes ago
 Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds ..

Last date for encashment of withdrawn prize bonds extended

9 minutes ago
 MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal conne ..

MD WASA for special campaign to spot illegal connections

9 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei meets French Minister of Energy Transition

22 minutes ago
 President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arm ..

President Vladimir Putin slams growing Western arms deliveries to Ukraine

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.