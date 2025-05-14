State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) receive US$ 1.023 bn from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received the second tranche of US$ 1.023 billion (SDR 760 million) from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received the second tranche of US$ 1.023 billion (SDR 760 million) from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

According to the SBP official X handle, the amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 16, 2025.

"SBP has received the second tranche of SDR 760 million (US$ 1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program. The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025", the bank tweeted.