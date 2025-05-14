Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Receive US$ 1.023 Bn From IMF

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 06:30 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) receive US$ 1.023 bn from IMF

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received the second tranche of US$ 1.023 billion (SDR 760 million) from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday received the second tranche of US$ 1.023 billion (SDR 760 million) from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

According to the SBP official X handle, the amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 16, 2025.

"SBP has received the second tranche of SDR 760 million (US$ 1,023 million) from the IMF under the EFF program. The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on 16th May 2025", the bank tweeted.

