State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Reports 3.92pc Decline In Vegetable Goods' Imports

Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:55 PM

The imports of vegetable products into the country decreased by 3.92 percent during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ):The imports of vegetable products into the country decreased by 3.92 percent during the first eight months of financial year 2019-20 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The vegetable product imports into the country during July-February (2019-20) were recorded at $1610.657 million against the import of $1676.530 million during July-February (2018-19), showing declined of 3.92 percent, according to SBP report.

The food commodities that contributed in negatively growth included edible fruits and nuts, import of which dip from $23.535 million last year to $22.129 million during the period under review, showing declined of 5.97 percent.

The imports of coffee, tea, mate drink and spices decreased by 7.55 percent, from $423.468 million to $391.471 million whereas the imports of oil seeds and oleaginous fruits also decreased by 10.32 percent, from $846.571million to $759.193 million.

The imports of milling industry declined by 32.

75 percent from $15.293 million to $10.284 million while the imports of other vegetable saps and extracts decreased by 5.45 percent, from $12.183 million last year to $11.519 million, the data revealed.

The imports of edible vegetable however, witnessed growth of 12.95 percent, from $289.757 million to $327.282 million whereas the imports of cereals increased by 34.10 percent, from $46.484 million to $62.336 million.

It is pertinent to mention here that the trade deficit during the first eight month of the current fiscal year reduced by 26.06 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The trade deficit during July-February (2019-20) was recorded at $15.872 billion against the deficit of $21.467 billion during July-February (2018-19), the PBS data revealed.

The exports from the country during the period increased by 3.62 percent by going up from $15.097 billion last year to $15.643 billion during the current year whereas the imports into the country declined by 13.81 percent, from $36.563 billion to $31.515 billion.

