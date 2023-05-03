UrduPoint.com

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Revokes Exchange Companies' Licenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 06:55 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revokes exchange companies' licenses

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday revoked the authorization/license of M/s. Mega Currency Exchange Company 'B' (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday revoked the authorization/license of M/s. Mega Currency Exchange Company 'B' (Pvt.) Limited on account of contraventions of the relevant laws and regulations.

According to the SBP news Statement, the aforesaid exchange company, including its head office and branches could no longer undertake any kind of foreign exchange-related business activity.

