State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy March 2

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2023 | 08:35 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy March 2

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Thursday (March 02) in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Thursday (March 02) in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

"The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP will meet on Thursday, March 02, 2023, at SBP Karachi to decide about the Monetary Policy", a press release issued by SBP said.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day.

