State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On July 31

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:02 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce Monetary Policy on July 31

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Monday, (July 31)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on Monday, (July 31).

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the central bank would meet at Karachi on July 31, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The committee would review the overall economic situation of the country including the internal, external and real sectors and to decide about Monetary Policy.

Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad would announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, the statement added.

The MPC of the State Bank, in its emergency meeting convened on June 26, has decided to raise the policy rate by 100 bps to 22 percent for keeping real interest rate firmly in the positive territory in view of potential effects of budgetary measures and relaxation in imports.

More Stories From Business