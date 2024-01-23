Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On January 29

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 06:45 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on January 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce Monetary Policy on January 29 in a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee.

According to the SBP's press release, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet on Monday, January 29 to decide about the Monetary Policy, a press release issued by SBP said.

Governor, SBP Jameel Ahmad will announce the monetary policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting.

