Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On January 29

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 05:35 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 29

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday January 29, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce monetary policy on Monday January 29, 2024.

The central bank, in a statement issued here, informed that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of State Bank of Pakistan will meet on January 29, 2024 to decide about Monetary Policy.

Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad will announce the Monetary Policy decision at a press conference on the same day after the MPC meeting, it added.

The Monetary Policy Committee of SBP, in its previous meeting on December 12, 2023, had maintained the policy rate at 22 % while emphasizing on to continue with the tight monetary policy stance and measures for fiscal consolidation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same January December

Recent Stories

Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any t ..

Pakistan armed forces fully prepared against any threat, conspiracy: COAS

5 minutes ago
 Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top ..

Marriyum schools Bilawal for criticizing PML-N top leadership

46 minutes ago
 Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

Update about MBBS classes, Check the details here

1 hour ago
 Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

Education board inks MoU with Buildings Deptt

1 minute ago
 Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar

1 minute ago
 Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice Presiden ..

Engr. Dr. Mahmood A. Sulehri, former Vice President at NESPAK, has been conferre ..

1 hour ago
Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

2 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

3 hours ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

3 hours ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

5 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business