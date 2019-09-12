UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Announce Monetary Policy On Sept 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce the Monetary Policy on Monday (September 16), a statement issued by SBP said.

"The monetary policy committee of SBP will meet on Monday at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy and it will issue the Monetary Policy Statement through a press release on the same day," the statement added.

