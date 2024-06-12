State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced public holiday for three days from June 17 to June 19, 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” said a statement issued here by the central bank.

Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Development Finance Institutions will observe holiday from June 17 to 19, 2024 as well.