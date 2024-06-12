Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Observe Eid Holidays From June 17 To 19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to observe Eid holidays from June 17 to 19

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced public holiday for three days from June 17 to June 19, 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul Azha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced public holiday for three days from June 17 to June 19, 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” said a statement issued here by the central bank.

Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Development Finance Institutions will observe holiday from June 17 to 19, 2024 as well.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Holidays Bank June All From

Recent Stories

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commiss ..

Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

2 minutes ago
 Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government pr ..

Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest

2 minutes ago
 Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market

2 hours ago
 Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eye ..

Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed

2 hours ago
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance

2 hours ago
 Federal budget termed pro-people

Federal budget termed pro-people

2 hours ago
 Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs ..

Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead

2 hours ago
 CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people ..

CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget

2 hours ago
 Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile

2 hours ago
 Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to G ..

Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business