State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Observe Eid Holidays From June 17 To 19
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 11:33 PM
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced public holiday for three days from June 17 to June 19, 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul Azha
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Wednesday, announced public holiday for three days from June 17 to June 19, 2024 on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.
“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed from 17th to 19th June, 2024 (Monday to Wednesday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” said a statement issued here by the central bank.
Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Development Finance Institutions will observe holiday from June 17 to 19, 2024 as well.
Recent Stories
Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-25
Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP
Armenia police detain dozens at anti-government protest
Agri minister visits Shahpur Kanjran cattle market
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance
Federal budget termed pro-people
Traeen digs in for maiden stage win as Yates nabs Swiss lead
CM Maryam lauds PM, his team for presenting people-friendly budget
Euro 2024: Czech Republic factfile
Govt to expand 'Danish School System' network to GB,AJK
More Stories From Business
-
Govt allocates Rs. 59,114 mln for Planning Commission projects in PSDP 2024-252 minutes ago
-
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed2 hours ago
-
Federal Budget 2024-25 at a glance2 hours ago
-
Karachiites applaud people-centric federal budget for FY 2024-252 hours ago
-
Ex.FPCCI office bearer hails federal budget2 hours ago
-
Rs 79 bln allocated for IT sector: Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
Stock markets jump as US inflation cools, with eyes on Fed2 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur’s traders term Federal Budget people-friendly3 hours ago
-
Hezbollah rains rockets on Israel after strike kills commander2 hours ago
-
Govt to set up NDC, DPA for promoting digital transformation: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senat ..2 hours ago
-
Govt to allocate Rs4 bln for E-Bikes, Rs2 bln for energy efficient fans: Aurangzeb2 hours ago
-
Three-pronged strategy to be adopted to reform pension scheme: Aurangzeb2 hours ago