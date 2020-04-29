State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain close on Friday on account of Labour Day

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on May 1st, 2020 (Friday) on the occasion of "Labour Day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on May 1st, 2020 (Friday) on the occasion of "Labour Day" as declared by the government of Pakistan, according to press statement issued by the central bank.