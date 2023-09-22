State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to remain closed on Sept 29

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, announced public holiday on September 29, 2023 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1445 A.H

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, announced public holiday on September 29, 2023 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1445 A.H.

