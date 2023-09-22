Open Menu

State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) To Remain Closed On Sept 29

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Friday, announced public holiday on September 29, 2023 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal, 1445 A.H

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the other banks will remain closed on September 29 being public holiday on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

