State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Will Remain Closed For Public Dealings On July 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1; the day will be observed as bank holiday throughout the country.
All Commercial Banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro-financee Banks also will remain closed for public dealings on this date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend their offices as usual, said a SBP press release on Friday.