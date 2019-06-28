UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) Will Remain Closed For Public Dealings On July 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 05:05 PM

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1; the day will be observed as bank holiday throughout the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1; the day will be observed as bank holiday throughout the country.

All Commercial Banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro-financee Banks also will remain closed for public dealings on this date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend their offices as usual, said a SBP press release on Friday.

