(@FahadShabbir)

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1; the day will be observed as bank holiday throughout the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealings on July 1; the day will be observed as bank holiday throughout the country.

All Commercial Banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro-financee Banks also will remain closed for public dealings on this date. However, all employees of the banks / DFIs / MFBs will attend their offices as usual, said a SBP press release on Friday.