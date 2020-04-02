UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Sucks From Market Rs 48.250 Billion

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:54 PM

State Bank of Pakistan sucks from market Rs 48.250 billion

State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 48.250 billion from money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):State Bank of Pakistan on Thursday mopped up Rs 48.250 billion from money market for one day as repo sale through its open market operation.

Ten bids of Rs 73.050 billion were offered, of which 5 of Rs 48.250 billion were accepted. The rate of return accepted is 10.89 percent per annum, said SBP release.

