UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan To Announce Monetary Policy On Sep 21

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:33 PM

State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy on Sep 21

The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, September 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, September 21.

According to a statement by the SBP, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir will also hold a press conference on the same day after the committee's meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same September

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

6 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

6 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

21 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.