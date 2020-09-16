State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy on Sep 21

The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, September 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday, September 21.

According to a statement by the SBP, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir will also hold a press conference on the same day after the committee's meeting.