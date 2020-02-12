UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan To Further Facilitate Freelancers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 11:47 PM

State Bank of Pakistan to further facilitate Freelancers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):In order to broaden the scope of business-to-customer transactions through home remittance channel, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has enhanced payment limits against freelance services per individual from US$ 5,000 to US$ 25,000 per month.

The enhancement in limit will facilitate freelancer's services in computer, information system and other freelancer services to route greater value of funds through a more economical and efficient channel of home remittances and help in receiving foreign exchange flows through formal banking channels in the country, a press release received here said on Wednesday.

This would also enable freelancers to expand their business, operations and engage new freelancers to join the workforce.

This is expected to create employment opportunities and increase foreign exchange earnings of the country.

While Export of Services has been growing in double digits, (10.5% rise registered in January, 2020), this enhancement of limits for freelancers shall further accelerate growth in Export of Services in the months ahead.

