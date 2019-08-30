UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan To Issue Banknotes With Reza Baqir's Signature From Aug 30

State Bank of Pakistan to issue banknotes with Reza Baqir's signature from Aug 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of SBP Governor, Dr. RezaBaqir with effect from Friday (August 30) from the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors will continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, says a statement on Friday.

