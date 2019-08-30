(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan will start issuing banknotes bearing the signature of SBP Governor, Dr. RezaBaqir with effect from Friday (August 30) from the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The banknotes bearing the signatures of his predecessors will continue to remain in circulation as legal tender, says a statement on Friday.