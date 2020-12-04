UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Waives Off E-form Up To $ 5000 For ECommerce Exports: Dawood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 11:58 PM

State Bank of Pakistan waives off E-form up to $ 5000 for eCommerce exports: Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had waived off the requirement of E-form for up to USD 5000 per consignment of eCommerce exports, regardless of the number of consignments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ):Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday informed that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had waived off the requirement of E-form for up to USD 5000 per consignment of eCommerce exports, regardless of the number of consignments.

"I express my gratitude to the Governor SBP for his valuable support." the adviser said this on his twitter account.

In the 3rd National E-Commerce Council, It was decided that a new B2C cross-border eCommerce procedure, to facilitate exports by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through courier services, will be put in place.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Exports State Bank Of Pakistan Twitter United States Dollars Commerce

Recent Stories

Ali Muhammad asks Opposition to play role in Parli ..

9 minutes ago

Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of 'ignoring p ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Russian Security Council Discuss Situation ..

9 minutes ago

WHO's Ryan Says No Prospect of Vaccines Ending Spr ..

25 minutes ago

Chubais Becomes Putin's Special Envoy for Relation ..

27 minutes ago

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.