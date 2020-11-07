UrduPoint.com
State Bank Of Pakistan Would Continue To Facilitate Industry,businesses: Dr Baqir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 05:14 PM

State Bank of Pakistan would continue to facilitate Industry,businesses: Dr Baqir

The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir on Saturday assured of all-out support to the exporters of the city,and assured that his team would always be there to enhance linkages and resolve issues of Industry

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 )-:The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir on Saturday assured of all-out support to the exporters of the city,and assured that his team would always be there to enhance linkages and resolve issues of Industry.

While addressing a meeting with the business community here, he lauded the role of Sialkot for the national economy.

Dr. Reza visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) along with his team including Ms. Seema Kamil, Deputy Governor, Muhammad Ashraf Khan, Managing Director SBP BSC, and Arshad Mehmood Bhatti, Director Exchange Policy department.

The delegation was welcomed by President SCCI Qaiser Iqbal Baryar and members of business community.

Dr Reza said that SME Financing and Export Promotion were his biggest priorities and State Bank of Pakistan would always strive to facilitate the Industry. He gave a briefing on various facilitating measures taken by the SBP to promote Industrialization and businesses across the country.

Various issues including access to finance for SMEs, establishment of EXIM Bank, Back to Back L/C, settlement of time-barred DLTL Cases, mechanism for payment of DLTL claims, special financing scheme for Sialkot Tannery Zone, Payment Gateway for Exporters, Reforms in trade offices of commercial banks and cash margin on imports were discussed in detail during the meeting with the senior management of SBP.

