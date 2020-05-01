State Bank Of Pakistan's Forex Reserves Jump By $1.181 Bn
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 12:59 AM
Foreign Exchange Reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$1.181 billion to $12.07 billion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Exchange Reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$1.181 billion to $12.07 billion.
The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,463.0 million as on April 24, as net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $6.
392 billion, a press release issued by the SBP said on Thursday.
The statement added that the SBP received US$1.39 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock.
SBP has also made government external debt repayments amounting to US$ 234 million.