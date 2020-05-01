(@FahadShabbir)

Foreign Exchange Reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$1.181 billion to $12.07 billion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ):Foreign Exchange Reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by US$1.181 billion to $12.07 billion.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 18,463.0 million as on April 24, as net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks stood at $6.

392 billion, a press release issued by the SBP said on Thursday.

The statement added that the SBP received US$1.39 billion from International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) to address the economic impact of the Covid-19 shock.

SBP has also made government external debt repayments amounting to US$ 234 million.