State Bank Pakistan Monetary Policy To Be Announced On July 16

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

State Bank Pakistan monetary policy to be announced on July 16

State Bank Governor Dr. Reza Baqir will unveil bi-monthly monetary policy of the State Bank here at a press conference on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank Governor Dr. Reza Baqir will unveil bi-monthly monetary policy of the State Bank here at a press conference on Tuesday.

This media session is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. at main SBPBuilding, said SBP Spokesman.

