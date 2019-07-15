State Bank Pakistan Monetary Policy To Be Announced On July 16
Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:44 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ):State Bank Governor Dr. Reza Baqir will unveil bi-monthly monetary policy of the State Bank here at a press conference on Tuesday.
This media session is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. at main SBPBuilding, said SBP Spokesman.