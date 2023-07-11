Open Menu

State Bank Receives Two Billion Dollars Deposits From KSA: Dar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 11, 2023 | 01:15 PM

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

The finance minister says the friendly country had made a commitment in this regard in the recent past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 20230 Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said State Bank of Pakistan has received two billion dollars of deposits from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a televised message today, he said the friendly country had made a commitment in this regard in the recent past.

He said these deposits have enhanced the country's foreign exchange reserves from 9.67 billion dollars to 11.67 billion dollars.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Finance Minister thanked the Saudi leadership especially King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for always standing by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the Saudi leadership has always proved to be true brothers of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said the country will witness more positive developments in the days ahead and it will now move towards growth trajectory.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Ishaq Dar Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

7 minutes ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

43 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

13 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

13 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

14 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business