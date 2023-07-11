State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

(@Abdulla99267510)

The finance minister says the friendly country had made a commitment in this regard in the recent past.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 11th, 20230 Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said State Bank of Pakistan has received two billion dollars of deposits from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a televised message today, he said the friendly country had made a commitment in this regard in the recent past.

He said these deposits have enhanced the country's foreign exchange reserves from 9.67 billion dollars to 11.67 billion dollars.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the Finance Minister thanked the Saudi leadership especially King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for always standing by Pakistan in difficult times. He said the Saudi leadership has always proved to be true brothers of Pakistan.

The Finance Minister said the country will witness more positive developments in the days ahead and it will now move towards growth trajectory.