UrduPoint.com

State Bank To Prevent Dollars Smuggling At Karachi Airport's Cargo Section

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 09:14 PM

State Bank to prevent dollars smuggling at Karachi Airport's Cargo Section

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to set up a booth in the cargo section of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to curb the smuggling of dollars and other foreign currencies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to set up a booth in the cargo section of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport to curb the smuggling of dollars and other foreign currencies.

According to reports, setting up a booth in the CAA cargo section will also help exchange companies export foreign exchange.

The central bank has also sent a letter to CAA to provide space for the booth in the cargo export section of Jinnah International airport Karachi. Through this booth, SBP and Customs will put up a joint effort to stop the smuggling of foreign currency and strictly monitor the exchange companies.

"The operationalization of the SBO-Customs joint Booth at the cargo side of JIAP is crucial for the smooth functioning of the foreign currencies export by exchange companies and we urge you to take immediate action on this matter," SBP stated in the letter to CAA.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Airport

Recent Stories

China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-R ..

China Possesses More Land-Based Intercontinental-Range Missile Launchers Than US ..

2 minutes ago
 Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block ..

Seven Rescued in Gas Explosion in Apartment Block in Russia's Tula Region - EMER ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds par ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds partnership with Deaf Reach, vows ..

2 minutes ago
 Transport Authority (RTA) impounds seven commercia ..

Transport Authority (RTA) impounds seven commercial vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 600 liter adu ..

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discards 600 liter adulterated milk

2 minutes ago
 Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.